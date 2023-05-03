Troy Basketball adds Mexico native Victor Valdes

Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Mexico native Victor Valdes is now a Trojan. (Photo courtesy of Troy University Athletics)

The Troy University men’s basketball team added another piece to its 2023 signing class on Wednesday with the signing of Mexico native Victor Valdes.

Valdes, a native of Monterrey Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was a star player for Zentro Basket in Madrid, Spain. The 6-foot-6-inch forward averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 assists, five rebounds and 1.2 steals in 2022-2023.

“We are very excited about the addition of Victor Valdes to our basketball team,” Troy Coach Scott Cross said. “Victor is Mexico’s version of a 6-6 Luka (Doncic), as he can score inside and out and pass the ball as well as any college player I have ever seen. Victor will be a matchup nightmare for opposing teams, as he can play almost any position on the court. Trojan fans are in for a treat next season when they come to watch us play in Trojan Arena.”

Valdes played for Team Mexico in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Valdes also played for the FIBA Mexico National Team during the World Cup Qualifiers recently. In five minutes of game time in Mexico’s loss to Team USA, he tallied two points and a steal. He also competed in the Centrobasket U17 Championship in 2021, averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 3.6 steals.

Valdes joins an ever-growing signing class, which now includes JUCO All-American Tayton Connerway (Ranger College), Marcus Rigsby Jr. (Tyler Junior College), Theo Seng (Eastern Arizona College), Jerrell Bellamy (Chattahoochee Valley), Kerrington Kiel (Ramsay), Thomas Dowd (Dothan) and Myles Rigsby (Forth Worth, Tex.).

