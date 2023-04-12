Troy Basketball adds JUCO transfers Published 1:16 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

On Wednesday, April 12, Troy University Men’s Basketball Coach Scott Cross announced the addition of a pair of junior college (JUCO) transfers to his team.

Troy added Tyler Junior College guard Marcus Rigsby Jr. and Eastern Arizona College forward Theo Seng to its 2023 signing class.

“Both Marcus and Theo are high-character players that impact winning,” Cross said. “They both are OKGs: Our Kind of Guys. They will help us continue to build and elevate Troy Basketball into a mid-major basketball powerhouse.”

Rigsby is an Irving, Texas, native that played high school basketball at MacArthur High School. There, he earned All-District honors as a senior. He went on to start his college career at Tyler Junior College in Texas, where he earned 15.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals this past season. “We are very fired up about adding Marcus Rigsby to our basketball team,” Cross said. “Marcus is a super-talented guard that played at my alma mater, Tyler Junior College. Players that have played at TJC for Coach (Mike) Marquis always seem to have success at the next level, and our diehard Trojan fans probably know that Kieffer Punter was a TJC alum, as well.

“Marcus adds size and strength to the guard position and he has a knack for driving and finishing, in addition to being a very good shooter. He is also a great on-the-ball defender that will be able to impact winning with his defensive ability.”

The 6-foot-3-inch guard will be joining his brother, Myles Rigsby at Troy, as well. Myles Rigsby is coming off a senior season at OD Wyatt High School in Fort Worth, Texas, in which he won District 6-5A MVP. The two brothers previously played together at MacArthur High, both capturing All-District honors.

Seng is a 6-foot-9-inch Davis, Calif., native that will provide some much-needed size for the Trojans heading into next season. Seng played high school basketball at Davis High in California, where he averaged 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds as a senior.

Seng started his college career at Sacramento State in 2021-2022, averaging 1.3 points in eight games played. He transferred to San Francisco State in 2022 before transferring to Eastern Arizona College.

At Eastern Arizona College, Seng averaged 16.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, earning All-ACCAC and All-Region honors. Despite his size, Seng was also a threat from the three-point line, shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Theo Seng to our basketball team,” Cross said. “Theo is a very skilled big man that can pass, dribble, shoot and defend. We feel that he can do many of the same things that Zay Williams did for us this past season. Skilled bigs, like Theo, are very hard to find, and he will fit in great in our five-out motion offense.”

Seng and Rigsby join a talented group of signings that Troy announced back in November. Those other newcomers include Myles Rigsby, Chattahoochee Valley transfer Jerrell Bellamy and Dothan’s Thomas Dowd.