Drive-in testing coming to Troy

A drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered by the Pike County Health Department to patients who meet

Alexander taking change of pace in stride

While many folks are ready to get back to the "new normal" after three weeks under a COVID-19

Troy lecturer researching COVID-19 treatments

A Troy University lecturer is working with a major biotechnology company to research ways to combat the effects

Iconic Dale’s expands to include a steak sauce

Steve Garrett, owner of Piggly Wiggly stores 231 and North Three Notch in Troy, has been keeping an

Legislature extends break

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Legislature will not resume the legislative session until early May because of the coronavirus outbreak.

by Submitted Article.

National unemployment claims climb to 26 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains

by Submitted Article.

Oil’s perilous drop may signal more worries for overall economy

When the price of oil dropped below zero this week, the financial market watchers shuddered.

by Submitted Article, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:15 pm

Situation brings ‘unusual start’ for new FBC pastor

Dr. Ross Lankford arrived in Troy with 30 years of service in the church. Now, he is the new pastor at First Baptist Church in

by Mike Hensley, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:01 pm

Allen stayed busy on and off the field at Pike Liberal Arts

Pike Liberal Arts senior Davis Allen's athletic career with the Patriots was highlighted by two state championships in baseball.

by Mike Hensley, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:53 pm

A drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered by the Pike County Health Department to patients who meet the testing criteria and while testing supplies

Trojans sign Burnett to National Letter of Intent

Troy head basketball coached added to his recruiting class on Thursday morning when he announced the addition of Montgomery's own Antwan Burnett. The 6'6" forward

by Mike Hensley, Thursday, April 23, 2020 6:01 pm

State changes method for reporting

Pike County's COVID-19 cases continued to increase on Thursday, reaching 58 confirmed cases by 5 p.m.

by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 23, 2020 5:51 pm

COVID drives spike in jobless claims

Alabamians filed 66,432 new unemployment claims during the week ending April 189, and 90 percent of those were COVID-19 related.

by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 23, 2020 5:47 pm

Troy University creates new one-stop database for parents

Parents now have a one-stop shop for online resources to help with at-home education of their children.

by Submitted Article, Thursday, April 23, 2020 5:45 pm

Early storm risk downgraded; tornado watch in effect

Pike County remains under a tornado watch until 1 p.m. today as a round of severe storms is scheduled to move through the area this

by Stacy Graning, Thursday, April 23, 2020 6:33 am

As the final week of April 2020 looms ever closer, the number of Pike County residents testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rise.

Deadline for STAR ID extended to Oct. 1

The Alabama Law Enforcement reminds the public the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, at the direction of President Donald J. Trump, has extended the STAR

by Submitted Article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:49 pm

Hospital CEO urges continued distancing

As the final week of April 2020 looms ever closer, the number of Pike County residents testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rise.

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:30 pm

More than 1,000 truckers fed

More than 1,000 truckers were thanked for their commitment to keeping America moving with a hand-up sack lunch.

by Jaine Treadwell, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:30 pm

With no baseball, Gluschick filling the void

The end of April during a normal high school baseball season meant the postseason was on horizon and the season was drawing to a close.

by Mike Hensley, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:30 pm

Two rounds of severe storms possible on Thursday

Another round of severe storms is likely in Pike County on Thursday.

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 6:23 pm

SEC poised to break own NFL record for 1st-round draft picks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is expected to shatter two of its own NFL draft records.

by Submitted Article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:39 am

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

An unplanned grand experiment is changing Earth.

by Submitted Article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:33 am

McLendon looks to the future after senior season was cut short

About a month ago, Goshen senior Alexis McLendon was preparing for what she hoped was a return to the softball field. Instead, she is now

by Mike Hensley, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:00 pm

Cleanup continues as county braces for more storms

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves is fairly pragmatic about the likelihood of severe weather in Pike County.

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 8:56 pm

‘You sometimes forget how good people are’

The storm that raged through Pike County  Sunday night left a trail of uprooted trees and snapped limbs all throughout the towns and across the

by Jaine Treadwell, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 8:53 pm

Reeves: ‘Hopefully we’re nearing our peak’

Pike County's total of COVID-19 cases continued to increase on Tuesday, indicating the county has yet to reach its peak infection rate.

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 8:50 pm

Family loses home to fire, faces new hardship with wind storms

One month ago, on March 19, Kenny and Barbara Motes lost their home on Burnt Out Bridge Road to fire.

by Jaine Treadwell, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 8:48 pm

Brundidge crews continue to clear debris in city

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd took the opportunity of the Tuesday meeting of the Brundidge City Council to express appreciation to the city residents for their

by Jaine Treadwell, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 8:45 pm

More severe weather forecast for Thursday

Pike Countians should brace for another round of potentially severe storms on Thursday.

by Stacy Graning, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:29 am

State cases top 5,000; Pike County hits 41

Pike County saw a more 40 percent increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

by Mike Hensley, Monday, April 20, 2020 8:59 pm

