National unemployment claims climb to 26 million
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains ...
A drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered by the Pike County Health Department to patients who meet ...
While many folks are ready to get back to the “new normal” after three weeks under a COVID-19 ...
A Troy University lecturer is working with a major biotechnology company to research ways to combat the effects ...
Steve Garrett, owner of Piggly Wiggly stores 231 and North Three Notch in Troy, has been keeping an ...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Legislature will not resume the legislative session until early May because of the coronavirus outbreak.
When the price of oil dropped below zero this week, the financial market watchers shuddered.
Dr. Ross Lankford arrived in Troy with 30 years of service in the church. Now, he is the new pastor at First Baptist Church in ...
Pike Liberal Arts senior Davis Allen’s athletic career with the Patriots was highlighted by two state championships in baseball.
A drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered by the Pike County Health Department to patients who meet the testing criteria and while testing supplies ...
Troy head basketball coached added to his recruiting class on Thursday morning when he announced the addition of Montgomery’s own Antwan Burnett. The 6’6” forward ...
Pike County’s COVID-19 cases continued to increase on Thursday, reaching 58 confirmed cases by 5 p.m.
Alabamians filed 66,432 new unemployment claims during the week ending April 189, and 90 percent of those were COVID-19 related.
Parents now have a one-stop shop for online resources to help with at-home education of their children.
Pike County remains under a tornado watch until 1 p.m. today as a round of severe storms is scheduled to move through the area this ...
As the final week of April 2020 looms ever closer, the number of Pike County residents testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rise.
The Alabama Law Enforcement reminds the public the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, at the direction of President Donald J. Trump, has extended the STAR ...
More than 1,000 truckers were thanked for their commitment to keeping America moving with a hand-up sack lunch.
The end of April during a normal high school baseball season meant the postseason was on horizon and the season was drawing to a close.
Another round of severe storms is likely in Pike County on Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is expected to shatter two of its own NFL draft records.
An unplanned grand experiment is changing Earth.
About a month ago, Goshen senior Alexis McLendon was preparing for what she hoped was a return to the softball field. Instead, she is now ...
Troy Mayor Jason Reeves is fairly pragmatic about the likelihood of severe weather in Pike County.
The storm that raged through Pike County Sunday night left a trail of uprooted trees and snapped limbs all throughout the towns and across the ...
Pike County’s total of COVID-19 cases continued to increase on Tuesday, indicating the county has yet to reach its peak infection rate.
One month ago, on March 19, Kenny and Barbara Motes lost their home on Burnt Out Bridge Road to fire.
Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd took the opportunity of the Tuesday meeting of the Brundidge City Council to express appreciation to the city residents for their ...
Pike Countians should brace for another round of potentially severe storms on Thursday.
Pike County saw a more 40 percent increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend.