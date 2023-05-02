Troy Hoops adds JUCO All-American to signing class Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Troy University men’s basketball team announced on Tueday the addition of junior college (JUCO) All-American Tayton Conerway to the 2023 signing class.

Conerway comes to Troy from Ranger College in Texas, where the 6-foot-3-inch guard played in 35 games last season. He averaged 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

“Tayton is a super talented guard out of Ranger College that can really score but also creates great shots for his teammates with his passing ability,” Troy Coach Scott Cross said. “Tayton is a very explosive athlete that can pass, dribble, shoot and defend at a very high level. He has played three years of college basketball, so he will bring some added experience and leadership to our roster.”

Conerway and his teammates made it all the way to the NJCAA National Championships this past season. His steals per game ranked fifth in NJCAA Regional V. Following the season, Conerway earned TABC Men’s Player of the Year and First-Team NJCAA All-American honors.

Conerway is a Burleson, Tex., native that shattered a number of records at Burleson Centennial High School. During his high school career, Conerway scored 1,309 points and grabbed 571 rebounds and 235 steals. He earned Forth Worth Star-Telegram Offensive Player of the Year and was named All-State and All-District as a senior. He also earned District 5 Newcomer of the Year and All-District as a junior.

Conerway started his college career at Grayson College. He originally signed with Tarleton State before heading to Ranger College. Conerway joins a 2023 signing class that includes fellow JUCO transfers Marcus Rigsby Jr. (Tyler Junior College), Theo Seng (Eastern Arizona College) and Jerrell Bellamy (Chattahoochee Valley) along with high school signees Thomas Dowd (Dothan) and Myles Rigsby (Fort Worth, Tex.).