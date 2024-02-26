Marlon Hamm pleads guilty to sexual misconduct Published 2:45 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

According to a statement from 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox, Troy native Marlon Hamm pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of sexual misconduct in connection to a 2020 case where Hamm was charged with rape and sexual assault.

Hamm was arrested in May 2020 after being accused of the rape of a Coffee County woman. According to Tarbox, the trial began in February in the Elba Division of Coffee County and The State of Alabama was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Mitchell in the trial.

Tarbox said that the trial began on a Monday and the jury began to deliberate on the following Thursday. During jury deliberation, the State and Hamm reached a plea agreement to the misdemeanor charge of Sexual Misconduct.

“Based upon the agreement, (Hamm) received a 1-year suspended sentence in Coffee County Jail and a two-year probationary term,” Tarbox said. “He will have to partially comply with portions of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, specifically he will have to register as a sex offender.”