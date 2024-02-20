Troy Softball hosts Trojan Classic Published 9:08 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

After picking up a 10-0 win over Alabama State midweek, the Troy Trojans hosted the Trojan Softball Classic with Florida A&M, Gardner-Webb and No. 21-ranked Indiana coming to town.

Troy went 4-2 on the weekend by sweeping Gardner-Webb and Florida A&M but falling to Indiana in both contests against the Hoosiers. Troy started the Trojan Classic off with an 11-3 win over Florida A&M on Feb. 15 and followed up with a 9-1 victory over Gardner-Webb on Feb. 16.

After giving up a solo home run in the first inning, Troy proceeded to score nine unanswered runs to pick up the win.

Libby Baker went 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs, while Jade Sinness went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, three stolen bases and three runs. Taylor McKinney also went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs.

Baker pithed all five innings and gave up three hits and one earned run with two strikeouts to pick up the win in the circle. Becca Leigh Chadwick earned six putouts on defense.

Later that day, Troy fell 8-1 to No. 21 Indiana. Troy managed just five hits as a team in the loss and McKinney scored the Trojans’ lone run. She and Jade Sinness each had a double.

Haley Pittman took the loss in the circle, giving up six hits and five earned runs with two strikeouts in two and 2/3 innings pitched. Oliva Cato gave up four hits and two earned runs with one strikeout in four and 1/3 innings pitched.

Troy bounced back to pick up a 10-1 win over Florida A&M on Feb. 17 before losing a heartbreaker 2-1 to Indiana later in the day.

Against the Rattlers, McKinney went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, a double and one run, while D’Aun Riggs went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Sarah Beth Brake hit her first career home run, as well.

Pittman got the win in the circle with three strikeouts, and just two hits and no runs given up in two innings. Savannah Money also struck out three batters and gave two hits and one earned run in three innings pitched.

In the rematch with Indiana, Troy went up 1-0 in the first inning when Audra Thompson drove Sinness home with an RBI single. Indiana knotted things up 1-1 in the third inning and took the 2-1 lead in the seventh. Troy was unable to get back into scoring position in the bottom of the seventh.

Baker took the loss in the circle, giving up eight hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Troy closed out the Trojan Classic with a 4-2 win over Gardner-Webb on Sunday. Riggs went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs, while Sinness belted a home run.

Alyssa Faircloth got the win the circle with three strikeouts and just two hits and no earned runs allowed in four and 1/3 innings pitched. Pittman also earned her second save of the year, giving up two hits and one earned run in two and 2/3 innings in the circle.

Troy travels to Georgia this weekend for the Mercer Bear Invitational with games against Bryant, Mercer and Morehead State.