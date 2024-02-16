Thompson blasts grand slam as Trojans top Rattlers Published 12:28 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

The Troy Trojans softball team opened up the Trojan Classic with a resounding 11-3 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers on Thursday.

After giving up a three-run home run in the first inning, Troy proceeded to outscore the Rattlers 11-0 in the next two innings to secure the victory.

Troy went up 4-3 in the bottom of the second inning and then Audra Thompson broke things open with a grand slam home run in the bottom of the third followed by a three-run homer from Jade Sinness.

Sinness went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, a home run, four RBIs and a run, while Thompson went 2-for-2 with a grand slam, four RBIs and two runs. Libby Baker also went 2-for-3 at the plate. Anslee Finch, Mia Tidmore and Natalie Turner scored two runs each, while Jillian Williams and Rebekah Johnson scored one run.

Alyssa Faircloth got the win in the circle as she struck out five batters, while giving up five hits and two earned runs in four innings pitched. Kate Peters also pitched one inning and fanned one batter along with giving up one hit and no runs.

Troy will round out the Trojan Classic with games against Florida A&M, Gardner-Webb and Indiana this weekend.