See Something, Say Something: Pike County District Attorney comments on recent murder Published 11:58 am Friday, October 6, 2023

James Tarbox, the District Attorney of the 12th Judicial Circuit – covering Pike and Coffee Counties – released a statement following the arrest of a juvenile for murder on Thursday.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas announced the arrest at a press conference. A Monticello 14-year-old was charged with the murder of his 17-year-old-brother after confessing to the crime. According to police, the teen had plans to commit further murders. Later on Oct. 5, Tarbox issued a statement in regards to the arrest.

“The events of this week in Pike County are a tragic reminder that our communities here in Pike and Coffee Counties are not immune from the actions we may typically associate with big cities and national news,” Tarbox said. “While we are fortunate that things were not much worse, we must remember that a 17-year-old boy lost his life because he was murdered by his younger brother.”

Tarbox reiterated the importance of “see something, say something” when it comes to matters of life and death.

“Having well-funded, well-trained and capable local law enforcement is important for safe and strong communities. However, our ability to maintain our safe and strong communities starts at home, school, church, work, rec ball fields and other places where we regularly congregate and enjoy our daily lives,” Tarbox continued. “When events like the one we had this week in Pike County occur, someone typically has seen something or heard something that would indicate that a person had ill-intent or evil plans. Even more important, and more frequent than criminal activity, is that someone was in a crisis and needed help from potential self-harm or suicide.

“The District Attorney’s Office asks everyone to remember that if something does not seem right, or something you see indicates that someone may be about to do something evil or criminal, to please say something. Your report to law enforcement could save lives.”