14-year-old Monticello resident kills brother, had plans for more murders Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

A 14-year-old juvenile has been arrested after confessing to the murder of his 17-year-old brother.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said an investigation also determined the juvenile planned to murder the rest of his family as well as the juvenile making statements he wanted to shoot up Pike County High School.

Thomas said the investigation began on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. when the PCSO received a phone call in reference to a deceased person in the Monticello Community.

Thomas said when deputies arrived they were taken to the body of a 17-year-old white male. The victim’s father said his son had been missing since Monday night, but he had not reported the boy as missing to law enforcement, Thomas said.

Thomas said while he was interviewing the 14-year-old juvenile, the boy confessed to shooting his 17-year-old brother while he sat on the couch. Thomas said the boy said his brother staggered out of the back door and fell at the bottom of the steps. Thomas said the 14-year-old said he dragged his brother’s body to the back of the property and that there was no one else at home at the time.

Thomas said the father returned home on Monday night around 7:30 p.m. and asked where the victim was. Thomas said on Tuesday, the school called the father to pick up his 14-year-old son because he was upset about his missing brother. Thomas said when the father and 14-year-old returned home, they searched the property for the missing son and found his body. Thomas said at that point, the father contacted the PCSO.

Thomas said the investigation continued on Wednesday and investigators learned the 14-year-old confided to a friend he had killed his brother. Thomas said he asked the friend to help him murder the rest of his family and bury the bodies. Thomas said the friend told investigators the 14-year-old had a list of family members he wanted to kill in his book bag and made statements he wanted to shoot up his school.

Thomas said deputies searched the book bag at the 14-year-old’s home and located the “hit list’ that was reported.

“We have been in contact with the Pike County School System and we are working closely with them on this information and investigation,” Thomas said. “The school system has been very helpful in passing on information that might be helpful in the ongoing investigation. There have been long hours worked on this case by investigators and deputies. I want to thank all of the deputies and investigators who have put in long hours on this case. We are very fortunate and blessed we do not have more casualties as a result of a 14-year-old having access to a weapon.

“I would also like to thank the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, Pike County Coroner Jennifer Ventress, Troy Fire and Rescue, Haynes Ambulance, the Pike County School System and investigating sergeants David Thomas and Russ Thomas for all the help each one provided in this case.”

Thomas said during the past 21 days, the PCSO has responded to two murder calls and were able to make an arrest in both cases.

“We appreciate the employees at the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for all their hard work, long hours away from their families and willingness and commitment to keep the citizens of Pike County safe every day.