TAC presents ‘ArtRageous!’ Published 6:58 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

This week in Troy started “ArtRageously!”

On Monday morning, nearly 500 fourth-grade students from all across Pike County were at the Claudia Crosby Theater on the Troy University campus to clap, dance, laugh, squeal and have an “ArtRageously’ good time.

But the “ArtRageously” good time didn’t stop with the youngsters. It continued in the early evening with an ArtRageously good time for all ages at the Claudia Crosby Theater.

ArtRageous is a unique performing arts show that features the fusion of live art, a rock concert and imaginative movement.

The show was presented by the Troy Arts Council and was back by popular demand.

Dave Camwell, TAC president said it is the council’s mission to provide two concerts each year for the county’s young and budding artists of the future.

The ArtRageous concert had the young students up and out of their seats throughout most of the show.

Camwell said both concerts went very well and were amazingly enjoyed.

“ArtRageous was warmly received by all,” Camwell said. “In attendance was Troy Boy Scout Troop 41, led by Dr. Dave Runyan.”

Camwell said the Troy Arts Council appreciates the community’s support and was pleased to be able to present such a unique and memorable event.

Camwell expressed appreciation to the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts for their support of ArtRageous and the arts throughout the state.