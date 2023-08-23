Troy Mayor, City Council recognizes 6U World Series Champs Published 9:49 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

At the Aug. 22 Troy City Council Meeting, Mayor Jason Reeves and the council recognized Troy’s 6U Sweetees World Series Champions.

The Sweetees went undefeated at the Dixie Youth 6U World Series in July and became the first ever girls’ softball team to win a World Seires from Troy. Reeves and the council presented the team with plaques and certificates of accommodation. Reeves also said that the city was working on getting a billboard erected at the Troy SportsPlex recognizing the team.

“These young ladies made history,” Reeves said. “They are the first girls softball team in the history of Troy, Ala., to win a World Series. Not only did they win but they dominated. They all worked really, really hard.”

The team also presented Reeves with a bat signed by each member of the team and coaching staff.

In other business, the council unanimously approved a special event liquor license to B&B Beverage Management for an event taking place at Kendall Hall.

The council also unanimously approved a resolution to reject a bid for a new addition at Troy Fire Station No. 3. The bid was for the construction of a new fire engine bay at the station. According to Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the bid was “way over budget” and it was recommended by both Stephens and Reeves to reject the bid and start over.

The council approved the adoption of the fiscal year (FY) 2024 Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan and passed a resolution to apply for an Airport Improvement Grant. The grant would be for FY 2024, which would see 90 percent of the funding for an improvement project at the airport coming from federal funds. Another five percent would come from the State of Alabama and the City of Troy would have to match five percent, which would come out to $85,000. The improvements would be for a runway at the Troy Municipal Airport.

The council also approved the adoption of a revised and updated Troy Multimodal Safety Action Plan. The plan, to attempt to improve traffic safety on Troy roads, is necessary to qualify for grants, which will provide funding through the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program to improve roads, sidewalks, pedestrian facilities, traffic control devices and more.

Finally, the council heard the first reading of amendments to Ordinance 448, Articles V, VI and XI. There will be a second reading and a public hearing to discus the amendments at the next council meeting.

The City Council will hold a public work session at 4 p.m. on Sept. 5 with a public council meeting at 5 p.m. at Troy City Hall.