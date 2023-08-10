Troy Softball adds transfers to Signing Class Published 8:42 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

The Troy University softball team announced the signing of four college transfers and one high school signee to round out the school’s 2023 Signing Class.

Troy signed seven high school seniors in the 2023 signing class previously that will join these most recent additions. The college transfers include Wallace State catcher Sarah Beth Brake, Gulf Coast State infielder Cassidy Boltz, Butte College outfielder Alexis Detwiler and Lipscomb University pitcher Kate Peters. Additionally, Troy signed Plainview High School catcher Mia Tidmore.

“The coaching staff is excited about the final additions to this year’s recruiting class,” Troy Coach Eric Newell said. “A transfer portal (pitcher), three seasoned junior college (JUCO) players and one final incoming freshman that just happens to be the reigning 3A Player of the Year. There is some definite talent within this group of additions and we look forward to seeing how the pieces of the puzzle fit with the already strong foundation that is in place. Can’t wait to get everyone on campus and get started.”

Brake is a Gardendale native that earned Class 6A Hitter of the Year, ASWA All-State and ASWA Super All-State honors as a senior in 2021. She held a .514 batting average with a school-record 22 home runs, 70 runs, 66 RBIs, 19 doubles and 10 steals that season.

During her sophomore season at Wallace State, Brake earned 10 home runs and 37 RBIs. Defensively, she earned a .954 fielding percentage with 58 putouts in 2023.

Boltz, a Tallahassee, Fla., native, played both third base and shortstop for Gulf Coast State, earning 72 hits, 17 doubles, 11 homers, 67 RBIs and 45 runs this past season. As a senior in high school, at Lincoln High, she boasted a .311 batting average with 19 RBIs, 29 runs and two home runs. This past season, she earned All-NJCAA Region 8 honors with a .424 batting average, 11 home runs, 67 RBIs and 45 runs.

Detwiler earned All-Metro honors at Casa Roble High School in Orangevale, Calif., and became a star for Butte College. She earned NFCA All-American, CCCAA All-State, GVC Player of the Year, All-GVC and NFCA Scholar Athlete honors in 2022. She tallied 59 RBIs, 16 doubles, nine home runs and eight triples on the season.

Peters is a Dickson, Tenn., native, that played high school softball at Dickson County High School. She went on to earn ASUN All-Freshman honors in 2022 and compiled a 3.79 ERA with an 11-8 record and 41 strikeouts in 2022. In 2023, she earned a 3.86 ERA and struck out nine batters in four games.

Tidmore is a Rainsville native that was one of the top catchers in the entire state during her Plainview career. She helped lead her team to two state championships and was the ASWA Player of the Year and Hitter of the Year for Class 3A this past season. She also earned 3A State Tournament MVP, All-State honors and DeKalb County Softball Player of the Year.

Tidmore boasted an eye-popping .671 batting average as a senior with 100 runs, six home runs, 63 RBIs, 28 doubles and six triples. She also stole 25 bases and held a .696 on-base percentage with a 1.595 on-base plus slugging percentage.