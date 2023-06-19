Troy Softball Recruiting Class filled with All-Stars Published 10:06 am Monday, June 19, 2023

Troy Softball’s 2023 Recruiting Class is filled with incoming freshmen that have all earned postseason awards following their senior seasons in high school.

The signing class includes Tuscaloosa County pitcher Alyssa Faircloth, Northside High pitcher Becca Leigh Chadwick, Ashford pitcher Savannah Money, Geneva pitcher Makaley Boswell, Bryan County High (Ga.) outfielder Bekah Johnson, Enterprise infielder Taylor Danford and Whitewater High (Ga.) infielder Jillian Williams.

The Trojans are losing one of the greatest pitchers in school history, Leanna Johnson, so adding dominant pitchers in the signing class was clearly a priority for the Troy staff. Faircloth was named Class 7A Pitcher of the Year and First-Team All-State following her senior season. She was ranked foruth in the entire country with 402 strikeouts and threw four no-hitters and earned 21 wins in the circle. She posted a 21-6 senior record with an eye-popping 0.92 ERA in 182 innings pitched. She also held opposing batters to a .092 batting average.

Money earned 4A All-State First-Team honors along with Dothan Eagle Super 12. As a senior she posted a 20-10 record for Ashford and earned a 1.22 ERA with a 0.85 WHIP and 280 strikeouts. She was also stellar at the plate, boasting a .425 batting average with 11 home runs, 10 doubles and she stole 35 bases on the season.

Boswell also took home 4A All-State and Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors following the 2023 season. She was also the Dothan Eagle Softball Player of the Year after hitting an area-best .563 with a .654 on-base percentage, nine homers, six triples, 23 RBIs, 61 runs and 39 steals. In the circle, she held a 13-3 record with three saves, a 1.56 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 103 and 1/3 innings pitched.

Chadwick not only earned 4A First-Team honors but was the 4A Player of the Year and her 23 home runs in 2023 ranks 14th in AHSAA history. She finished her senior campaign with a staggering .512 batting average to go along with her 23 homers, 12 doubles and 65 RBIs. In her entire Northside career, she hit 45 home runs.

Danford earned All-State honors for Enterprise in 2022, along with being a volleyball star for EHS. As a junior, she hit .366 with 10 doubles, four triples, two homers, 43 RBIs and 52 runs. She also boasted a .461 on-base percentage. During her senior season, Danford boasted a .362 batting average with a .400 on-base percentage and .525 slugging percentage. She earned 15 doubles, two home runs, 37 RBIs and 30 runs on the season. On defense, she boasted a .964 fielding percentage.

Johnson earned Georgia 1A First-Team All-State honors after hitting .488 this season with six home runs and 25 RBIs. She finished her high school career as Bryan County’s home run record holder. She was also Region Player of the Year and is a three-time All-State honoree.

Williams hit a .431 batting average with 16 doubles, two homers, 30 RBIs and a .484 on-base percentage. She earned Georgia 4A All-State honors and was Region 4 Player of the Year.