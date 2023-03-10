Chris Davis: A motivating, fun guy Published 8:02 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Sometimes you just wanna have fun.

And, if Chris Davis is in the house, folks are gonna have fun.

On Thursday night, Chris Davis, comedian and artist, was at The Studio in downtown Troy and a good time was had by all, said Brenda Campbell, Johnson Center for the Arts director.

“Chris Davis was here at The Studio and at several schools and the Boys and Girls Club thanks to a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts,” Campbell said. “Chris is a comedian and an artist. He worked with ‘Southern Living’ for about 10 years. Now, he is working with students in the area of character development. We were fortunate to have him work with students at local schools, to exhibit his art and to entertain the community at The Studio.”

Davis didn’t slow down while he was in town. He was excitingly willing to work with students of different ages.

“He was at a high school assemble at Pike Liberal Arts on Wednesday morning followed by afternoon sessions with groups of students,” Campbell said. “

In the afternoon, he had a session with the Boys and Girls Club. On Thursday, he worked with three first-grade classes at Brantley School. Then, after lunch, he worked with the Charles Henderson High School drama class.

Campbell said Davis is a master of improvisations and he worked with the students of all ages on how to perform, react or respond without preparation.

“Chris worked with the students at PLAS who, are planning to perform ‘Annie’ as their senior class play,” Campbell said. “He focused on character development, voice projection and working as a team.

“He worked with a group of sixth graders, who will be a part of a wax museum, on losing their inhibitions. He told them it is okay to be nervous but not to be embarrassed, to just have fun.”

On Thursday night, several CHHS theater students joined Davis on stage at The Studio and together they entertain the audience.

“I think that Chris made a lasting impression on all the young people he mentored for such a short time,” Campbell said. “If he encouraged them to improvise, to not be inhibited by what others might think, to motivate them to have fun doing worthwhile things, he did them a great service.”