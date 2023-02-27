Troy men’s, women’s teams secure tournament seeds Published 1:42 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Both the Troy University men’s and women’s basketball teams wrapped up the 2022-2023 regular season this past weekend and secured their seeding in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournaments.

The men’s team (19-12, 11-7) clinched the No. 5 seed in the Sun Belt with a resounding 95-74 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Feb. 24. It was Troy’s sixth win in the last seven games and put Troy at 10-6 since the beginning of the New Year. The Trojans are now just one win away from securing back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2004.

The 95 points is the third most points the Trojans have scored this season and the most since scoring 118 against Southern-New Orleans on Nov. 22, 2022. Against Coastal, a total of six Trojans scored in double digits with Christyon Eugene leading the way with 19 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Nelson Phillips tallied 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Darius McNeill scored 14 points and dished four assists. Zay Williams added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while both Aamer Muhammad and freshman Jackson Fields scored 10 points each.

With the fifth seed, the Trojans earn a first round bye and will play the winner of Coastal vs. Arkansas State at 2 p.m. on March 2 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

The women’s team (17-12, 12-6) closed out the regular season with their second consecutive loss, the first time the Troy women have lost back-to-back games since December. Troy lost 60-59 in a heartbreaker to rival South Alabama on the road on Feb. 24. With Troy leading 59-58, South Alabama’s Kelsey Thompson knocked down a jumper as time expired to hand the Trojans the loss.

Makayia Hallmon led Troy with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Tai’Sheka Porchia earned a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jada Walton chipped in with 10 points, as well.

Despite losing four of their last six games, Troy still earned the No. 4 seed in the Sun Belt Women’s Tournament, meaning the Trojans receive a double bye into the third round. Troy will play its first game in round three of the tournament on March 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center.