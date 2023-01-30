Trojans earn another Top 10 win, Lady Dawgs win OT thriller Published 8:44 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Fresh off the heels of knocking off Class 7A No. 8 Dothan Wolves on Friday, Class 5A No. 7-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (18-5) hit the road to face off against Class 5A’s No. 5-ranked Guntersville Wildcats (20-5) in the Attalla Classic on Jan. 28.

The Trojans got their second straight win over an ASWA Top 10 team, and ninth straight win overall, by a score of 66-52. Trojans Austin Cross and Jayden Spearman continued their stellar senior campaigns as Cross tallied 27 points and Spearman earned 26 points in the win.

CHHS trailed 29-26 at halftime but exploded in the third quarter to outscore Guntersville 22-5 to overtake the Wildcats. Spearman scored nine points in the third quarter to spark the comeback. Cross hit five three-pointers in the win, as well.

The Pike County Lady Dawgs won a 36-33 overtime matchup with the Headland Lady Rams. The defensive battle saw both teams score less than 10 points in four of the five periods of play. Pike County jumped out to a 10-6 lead in the first quarter and led 14-9 at halftime. Pike County’s lead was cut to 21-17 going into the fourth quarter. Headland outscored the Lady Bulldogs 11-7 in the fourth quarter to force an overtime. In overtime, Amity White scored five points to help the Lady Dawgs outscore Headland 8-4 and claim the win.

White finished the game with 18 points to lead all scorers, while Auriel Moultry added eight points for Pike County.

The Pike County boys team (6-11) dropped their matchup with Headland on Friday by a score of 64-53. Chimarion Brown led PCHS with 16 points, while Khalil Foster added 15 points in the loss.

Charles Henderson hosts Carver-Montgomery on Jan. 31, while Pike County travels to Ariton.