Top 10 Clash: CHHS downs Dothan Published 10:34 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

On Friday night, Class 5A’s No. 7-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (17-5) downed Class 7A’s No. 8-ranked Dothan Wolves (20-4) by a score of 70-60 at home.

The win avenges Charles Henderson’s Nov. 29 loss to the Wolves and marks the Trojans’ eighth straight win and 14th win in the last 15 games. It’s also the third win over a Top 10 team in the past three weeks for the Trojans. After Dothan scored the first bucket of the game, the Trojans went on a 6-0 run and never looked back. Charles Henderson led 15-8 going into the second quarter and swelled the lead to 30-16 at halftime, holding Dothan to just eight points in each of the first two quarters.

The Wolves came out swinging in the second half, though, going on a 7-0 run led by Troy signee Thomas Dowd, cutting the CHHS lead to 30-23 early in the half. The Wolves outscored the Trojans 22-21 in the period, with Dowd scoring 11 points, but still trailed 51-38 going into the final period.

Both sides heated up in the fourth quarter, trading buckets in a fast and furious exchange to open the period. Dothan then managed to score eight unanswered points after forcing turnovers on three consecutive CHHS possessions. Midway through the fourth, the Trojans had enough of the rally attempt as Jayden Spearman slammed a putback dunk followed by a steal from Austin Cross and a three-pointer from Jywon Boyd. Cross then buried a three of his own to cap off the 9-0 run with just over five minutes remaining.

With CHHS leading 70-54 with just over 30 seconds remaining, Dothan’s Raymon Blackmon knocked down a three and Dowd stole the inbounds pass and buried a three of his own to cut the CHHS lead to 10. It wasn’t nearly enough, though, as CHHS ran out the clock in the remaining seconds to secure the win.

Dothan managed to win the battle on the boards 38-34 but the Trojans forced 16 turnovers and shot 50 percent from the field, compared to just 36 percent shooting for the Wolves. Boyd led CHHS with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Cross added 21 points and three steals. Spearman scored 10 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots, while Mario Davenport chipped in with eight points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Dowd, who will play college hoops for Troy next season, scored 14 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, had three steals and two blocks.

The Lady Trojans (12-8) also picked up a dominating 49-16 win over the Dothan Lady Wolves on Friday night. Charles Henderson outscored Dothan 15-0 in the first quarter and held the Lady Wolves completely scoreless until two minutes remaining in the second quarter. CHHS led 29-2 at halftime.

The dominance continued in the second half as the Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Wolves 20-14 in the second half despite a running clock in the fourth quarter. CHHS outrebounded Dothan 33-31 and forced an eye-popping 26 turnovers. Senior KK Hobdy had another big night for CHHS with 23 points, six assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals just narrowly missing out on a triple-double. Harmony Hubbard added 10 points and three assists, while Deanna Gosha had six points, seven rebounds and two steals.