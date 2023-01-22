TPD investigating Saturday night shooting Published 2:46 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

On Saturday, Jan. 21, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Troy Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and located two gunshot victims.

One victim was transported from the scene to Dothan for further treatment with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The second gunshot victim succumbed to injuries on the scene.

Officers took the suspect into custody at the scene. The scene was secured with the assistance of the Troy University Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

The Troy Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical attention. Charges are expected to be filed and more information will be released in the near future.

This case is under investigation by the Troy Police Department.