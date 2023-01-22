TPD investigating Saturday night shooting

Published 2:46 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

On Saturday, Jan. 21, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Troy Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and located two gunshot victims.

One victim was transported from the scene to Dothan for further treatment with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The second gunshot victim succumbed to injuries on the scene.

Officers took the suspect into custody at the scene. The scene was secured with the assistance of the Troy University Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Troy Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical attention. Charges are expected to be filed and more information will be released in the near future.

This case is under investigation by the Troy Police Department.

More Z-Breaking News

Troy loses a local masterpiece

Troy University National Pan-Hellenic Council party ends with fighting and gunshots

Crenshaw County man killed when his truck leaves roadway, strikes tree, state police report

4 injured in Troy shooting

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your New Years' Resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events