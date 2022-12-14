Troy Post 70 honored by Troy City Council Published 9:09 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The Troy City Council honored the Alabama Legion World Series Champion Troy Post 70 Summer Baseball Team on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Troy Post 70 team was the first team from the State of Alabama to win the World Series Championship since 1967 and the first from Troy to ever do so. The Troy City Council and Troy Mayor Jason Reeves recognized Troy Post 70 with a special proclamation with a commendation of achievement. The council presented each member of the team with a framed copy of the resolution and also presented the team with special boxes to keep their World Series rings in.

“You guys have done something that no one around here has ever done and something that no one in Alabama – in maybe my lifetime at least – has ever done,” Reeves said. “It’s very impressive and I’ve been able to watch you guys grow up and play ball, sometimes together and sometimes against each other.

“It was over 10 years ago that (Pike Liberal Arts seniors) Darryl Lee and Press (Jefcoat) and my son Ben played together on the team that won the 8U World Series. This is really special.”

Troy Post 70 19U team featured some of the top high school senior and college underclassmen baseball stars from the Wiregrass, that captured the Alabama Legion State Championship and World Series Championship. Some of the players on the team included Troy natives Walker Stallworth (Southern Union), Press Jefcoat (Pensacola State) and Darryl Lee (Coastal Alabama-South) along with other Wiregrass players like Ozark’s Brooks Bryan (Troy University), New Brockton’s Drew Cashin (Enterprise State Community College) and Enterprise’s Will Powell (Enterprise State Community College). Troy native Ross Hixon coached Troy Post 70, as well.

“This was a really fun group to coach and I really just had the luxury of being able to stand on the field with them,” Hixon said. “I didn’t really have to do anything except stand there and make out a lineup. They’re also a really great group of kids along with being a great group of baseball players.

“I will miss them next summer and it will be hard to get a team like this again, but we will certainly keep trying. Thank you (to the City Council) for everything you did from the city and hopefully we made the city proud. Troy got mentioned on ESPN quite a few times.”