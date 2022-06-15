‘Sip And Shop’ In Downtown Troy tonight

Published 6:31 pm Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By Huck Treadwell

File Photo The square in downtown Troy will host a Ship and Shop event tonight.

Around the square in downtown Troy is the place to Sip and Shop tonight.

Leigh Anne Windham, City of Troy community development director, said merchants in the downtown area are extending their evening hours from 5 until 8 p.m. for the convenience and enjoyment of downtown shoppers.”

The first 30 shoppers will receive swag bags, Windham said. So, she advises shoppers to come early, register at the sign-in table and possibly walk away with an early bird shopper swag bag.

“Tonight’s Sip and Shop event is the place to shop, dine and unwind in downtown,” Windham said. “Shoppers will enjoy the music of Keri Phillips as they move around the square shopping and sipping on refreshing beverages.”

The participating shops include Rustic Linens, Confetti Crate, Burlap and Silk, Front Porch Charm, Heritage 1843, Glo, Posh & P, Hazel’s and The Pink Parlor.

“And, while downtown get something delicious to eat at our amazing restaurants,” Windham. “Sip and Shop is a unique shopping experience. We invite everyone downtown Troy tonight.”

