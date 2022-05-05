Troy University National Pan-Hellenic Council party ends with fighting and gunshots

The Troy University Police Department is investigating a report of a fight and shots fired at an event sponsored by the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry said the student event was sponsored by the NPHC and was an “end of the year barbecue party” held on the Shackleford Quad Wednesday night. Beaudry said around 9:30 p.m., TUPD received multiple 911 calls reporting a fight and shooting at the party.

Beaudry said officers arrived within minutes of the call and said a large crowd was fleeing the area. He said officers were able to determine there was no active shooter situation and determined the people involved in the fight and shooting had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Beaudry said officers were able to locate shell casings, but were able to find no impact sites and there were no reported injuries.

“Our campus is known as a very safe campus,” Beaudry said. “We strive to keep that reputation intact. Incidents like this, while terrible when they happen, are few and far between on our campus.

“We are asking for help from the public, both on-campus and off-campus to provide us with any information they have in reference to the persons involved in the fight and/or the incident of firing on the grounds of the campus.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated and we are continuing this investigation and taking a very serious stance.”

Beaudry said no security was hired for the event and that university police were unaware of the event until the 911 calls were received.