Patriots knock off Glenwood

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots defeated the Glenwood Gators 77-52 on Thursday night in Troy.

The win for the Patriots improves their record on the season to 19-1 on the season.

Seven different Patriots scored in the win, three of which finished in double figures. Austin Cross led the way for the Patriots with 29 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Darryl Lee finished with 20 points and Drew Nelson had 15 points. Lee finished with two rebounds and five assists.

Ian Foster had six points, Mario Davenport and Kase Chirico had three points and Payne Jefcoat had one point.

The Patriots close out area play on Friday when they travel to take on Valiant Cross.