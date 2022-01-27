Lady Bulldogs pick up win over rival Trojans

When the clock hit triple zeroes Pike County players and fans jumped for joy when the Lady Bulldogs knocked off the Lady Trojans on Thursday night, 50-39 in Brundidge.

The Bulldogs outscored the Trojans in three out of the four quarters on Thursday night. They outscored the Trojans 34-22 in the second half.

“We’re excited,” head coach Melissa White said. “It’s been a long time since Pike County has beaten Charles Henderson. The girls were all fired up, it’s a rivalry game and it was a great win for Pike County and our program.

The Bulldogs had three players finish in double figures including Kyah Rouse who finished with a game high 19 points. Taniyah Green and Urriya Berry each finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs. Amity White and Auriel Moultry each had four points.

“We played as a team,” White said. “We played man defense and put pressure on them. We knew they had good shooters so we needed to make sure we put a hand in their face and limit their scoring abilities.”

KK Hobdy led the Trojans with 14 points, Raven Williams added seven, Madison Allen had six and Takieya Brockton had five.

White hopes Pike County’s win will springboard them into postseason play.

“It gives us momentum going into our area tournament,” White said. “We are excited about that.”