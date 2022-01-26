Trojans sweep Andalusia

Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Mike Hensley

Dan Smith KK Hobdy dribbles around an Andalusia defender in a game on Tuesday night in Troy.

The Charles Henderson varsity Trojans basketball teams swept the Andalusia Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Troy.

The Lady Trojans began the night with nail biting 36-31 win over the Lady Bulldogs before the CHHS boys defeated Andalusia 65-33.

The Lady Trojans were outscored in the middle quarters 20-12. But thanks to strong first and fourth quarters, they were able to hold on to a five-point win.

Raven Williams scored five points in the opening quarter and the Trojans took a 12-6 lead into the second. Takieya Brockton scored for of the Trojans’ six points in the second quarter and the Trojans went into halftime leading 18-15.

The Trojans went into the final quarter trailing by two at 26-24 after they were outscored 11-6 in the third.

KK Hobdy had eight fourth quarter points and the Trojans were able to regain the lead and go on to secure the win.

Hobdy finished the game with a game-high 16 points. Raven Williams added points, Brockton had seven and Madison Ousley had four.

The number four ranked Trojan boys knocked off Andalusia by 32 points after they had a strong performance by Jywon Boyd led the way for the Trojans with 14 points.

 

