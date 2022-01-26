Patriots defeat Tuscaloosa Academy

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots defeated rival Tuscaloosa Academy 70-38 on Tuesday night in Troy.

The Patriots improve to 18-1 on the season with a win over a Tuscaloosa team they defeated in last seasons AISA Class 3A State Championship game.

The Patriots did most of their damage in the opening half on Tuesday, scoring 40 points, 28 of which came in the second quarter.

Darryl Lee scored 15 first half points and finished with a team-high 22 points. Lee had six rebounds to go along with four assists.

Lee was one of three Patriots to finish in double figures. Austin Cross finished with 15 points, six rebounds and one assist. Mario Davenport had 11 points, six rebounds and one assist. Drew Nelson had nine points and Cody Cross had four points.

The Patriots will be back in action on Thursday night when they host Glenwood. The Patriots will then close out area play on Friday when they travel to take on Valiant Cross.