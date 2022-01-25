Stella Mae Barron

Stella Mae Barron Marcum passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the age of 100. A Graveside Service will be at Green Hills Cemetery on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2:00pm with Mika Marcum officiating. Family has requested everyone meet at the cemetery.

Mrs. Marcum enjoyed being the career military wife and living in other countries with her family. She travelled with her late husband, Preston Marcum. They retired and have been part of this community since the early 1960’s. She was well known in this area for being a strong lady who could speak her mind and would stand her ground. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to sew, quilt and paint beautiful China pieces. According to her daughters-in-law, she was the best mother-in-law ever!!

Mrs. Marcum was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Wiley Marcum; her parents, John & Willie Belle Barron; and her granddaughter, Anna Marcum.

Loving survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Staff; her sons, Dan Marcum (Ann), Jerry Marcum (Brenda), Don Marcum (Margaret); grandchildren, Stephen Marcum, Alex Marcum, Christopher Marcum (Kelly), Andrew Marcum, Jay Marcum, Shelly Hicks (William), Stefanie Underwood (John), Emily Marcum (fiancé, Peter), Shaylese Murphy (Jeff); great grandchildren, Wiley Underwood, Jack Underwood, LuLu Underwood, William Hicks III, Sam Hicks, Lauren Marcum; and her sister, Evelyn Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.

Friends and family may leave their online condolences at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Marcum family.