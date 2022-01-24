Patriots host Valiant Cross on Senior Night

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots celebrated senior night on Monday night in Troy. They had an extra reason to celebrate when they defeated Valiant Cross 67-31.

The Patriots celebrated eight seniors on Monday before the night ended with the Patriots picking up their 16th win of the season.

The Patriots started five seniors to begin the game. By the end of the opening quarter, the Patriots had already built up a comfortable lead. In all, the Patriots scored 46 first half points and went into halftime leading 46-18.

Eight different Patriots scored in the win. Austin Cross finished with a team-high 22 points. He was one of three Patriots to score in double figures. Drew Nelson finished with 15 points and Darryl Lee had 11. Ian Foster had five points and Mario Davenport had four.

The Patriots will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Tuscaloosa Academy.