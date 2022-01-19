Varsity Trojans sweep Carroll

The Charles Henderson varsity basketball teams swept rival Carroll of Ozark on Tuesday night in Ozark.

The Lady Trojans began the night with a 54-37 win and the boys finished the evening with a 75-56 win over the Eagles.

The Lady Trojans got off to an 11-4 lead after one quarter of play after five different players scored in the opening eight minutes. The Trojans again outscored the Eagles in the second quarter 13-8 and went into halftime leading 24-12.

Madison Ousley led the Trojans with eight points in the opening half.

The Trojans outscored the Eagles 30-25 to claim the 17-point win.

Five Trojan boys finished in double figures in their win. Cody Youngblood, Jayden Spearman and Akeives Shorts both finished with 13 points to lead the way for the Trojans. Jywon Boyd finished with 11 and Tay Knox had 10.

Trent Ware finished with six points, Noah Prestwood and Kam Berry had four points and Tyler Carlton had two.

The Trojans will be back in action on Friday when they host Greenville.