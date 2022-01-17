Hurt named new head coach at Pike County

Mark Hurt celebrated his birthday on Monday as the newly named head football coach and Athletic Director at Pike County High School.

Pike County Super Intendant Dr. Mark Bazzell made the announcement on Monday afternoon that Hurt will take over for former head coach Fred Holland, effective on Jan. 18.

“His experience speaks for itself,” Dr. Bazzell said. “We are confident that under coach Hurt’s leadership, the Pike County football program will return to its rightful place among the top of the 3A programs in the state.”

Hurt is eager to return to a place that is home, a place that was home to key figures in his life, which helped guide him on to the path he is on now.

“It’s home and it’s where I grew up,” Hurt said. “There were great men and leaders that were there at the time who guided me in the direction I needed to go to work towards my goal. I want to bring back that same type of energy and same type of attitude.”

Hurt, a 1986 graduate of Pike County, comes back to Brundidge after spending time as defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach at Lowndes County High School in Valdosta, Ga.

Hurt has over 25 years of coaching experience and has logged time as both a head coach and assistant coach at various Alabama schools including Phoenix City’s Central, Prattville and Daphne.

Hurt was on the Central staff that won a 7A state championship in 2018. His defense finished the season allowing just over seven points per game.

In all, Hurt has 13 years of head coaching experience. He was head coach at Blount High School in Mobile for three years and compiled a 22-11 record.

In his career, Hurt coached numerous players who moved to play both collegiately and professionally. Those players include: Ryan Anderson of the Washington Redskins and New York Giants and T.J. Yelding of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He had many players sign with Division I and Power Five collegiate programs.

Following his lone season at Lowndes County High School, Hurt decided now was the time to come back home to a place he always cherished.

“Opportunities present themselves at moments of impact in life,” Hurt said. “This was just the right moment. I retired from the state and I loved where I was, but the opportunity came about and I felt like this is where I needed to be. I needed to go back and do what the men who taught me did. At this stage there was an overwhelming feeling to go back and do it.”

Hurt is eager to meet with the team and at that time he will quickly lay out his plans and goals.

“My first goal is to meet the players, meet the students and to ensure the students that I’m committed to helping them reach and achieve their goals,” Hurt said. “At the same time, I need them to be committed to me. Lets commit to each other and lets establish a process and let’s believe in it. Lets set goals and then go accomplish those goals.”