PLAS, CHHS pick up wins

Both the Charles Henderson and Pike Liberal Arts boys basketball teams picked up wins on Friday night.

The Patriots traveled and defeated Poplar Springs 80-67 and CHHS defeated Andalusia 68-40.

Austin Cross led the way for the Patriots with 26 points. Drew Nelson added 17 points and Mario Davenport finished with 14.

10 different Trojans scored in their 28-point win. Cody Youngblood led the way with 18 points, Tay Knox added 13 and Jayden Spearman had seven.