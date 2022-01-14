PLAS, CHHS pick up wins
Published 10:33 pm Friday, January 14, 2022
Both the Charles Henderson and Pike Liberal Arts boys basketball teams picked up wins on Friday night.
The Patriots traveled and defeated Poplar Springs 80-67 and CHHS defeated Andalusia 68-40.
Austin Cross led the way for the Patriots with 26 points. Drew Nelson added 17 points and Mario Davenport finished with 14.
10 different Trojans scored in their 28-point win. Cody Youngblood led the way with 18 points, Tay Knox added 13 and Jayden Spearman had seven.