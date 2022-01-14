PLAS, CHHS pick up wins

Published 10:33 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Mike Hensley

Both the Charles Henderson and Pike Liberal Arts boys basketball teams picked up wins on Friday night.

The Patriots traveled and defeated Poplar Springs 80-67 and CHHS defeated Andalusia 68-40.

Austin Cross led the way for the Patriots with 26 points. Drew Nelson added 17 points and Mario Davenport finished with 14.

10 different Trojans scored in their 28-point win. Cody Youngblood led the way with 18 points, Tay Knox added 13 and Jayden Spearman had seven.

