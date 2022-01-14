Bulldogs claim top spot in area, ready for next step

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs rode into the Christmas break still trying to put all the pieces together after their late start.

Since then, the Lady Bulldogs have won five-straight games and have clinched the regular season area championship for the second consecutive season.

“We just needed to get some games under our belt so our girls could work together, developing team chemistry,” head coach Melissa White said. “We are coming together, playing together and everyone is learning their roles. It’s allowed us, during area play, to be successful.”

The Lady Bulldogs picked up their fifth-straight area win on Thursday night when they visited area foe Goshen. They walked away with a 39-8 win over the Eagles. Kyah Rouse, Auriel Moultry, Angel Terry and Urriya Berry all had eight points.

It continued a trend for the Bulldogs of having multiple players contributing in games. Moultry has scored 35 points in her last three games, while Berry is also averaging double figures in her last four games.

“Kyah Rouse is an intelligent young lady, who can see the floor,” White said. “I have been very pleased with Auriel Moultry stepping up. She is one of my other guards. She has been playing very well defensively and has been getting a lot of steals. It’s leading to a lot of layups. She is scoring big for us.

“Urriya Berry has been a player you can count on to be consistent. She is playing hard and giving a great effort each and every night. Having those multiple options gives us an opportunity to develop and establish a lead early in the game.”

The Bulldogs still have one area game remaining on their schedule. They play Opp next week. White believes clinching home court advantage in the area tournament for the second consecutive season is a big step for the program and the school.

“That is huge,” White said. “That is huge for the players, they did it last year and it’s big for me as a new coach. I wanted to do the same thing and add to what the girls were already (doing). I wanted to develop a championship culture here. They are moving in the right direction, but I want to add on and make some noise here at Pike County.”

Despite their success as of late, White still believes there are things that still need to be improved before the start of the postseason.

“Right now we need to work on missing so many layups,” White said. “We still need to work on our inside game and I still want to improve the transition flow. Every single time we want to push the ball and pressure the ball against the opponents.”