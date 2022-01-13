Police Reports

Arrests

Nov. 16

Herman Antion Perkins, 53, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victoria Nicholas Perkins, 37, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Deshun Stirkens, 39, was charged on three alias writs of arrest.

Briana Octavia Russell, 29, was charged with third-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Wesley Donovan Russell, 26, was charged with tampering with evidence.

Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 17

Israel Matthew Doster, 23, was charged on four alias warrants.

Nov. 18

None.

Nov. 19

Victor Romero Coleman, 55, was charged with third-degree assault.

Shawn Avery Henley, 39, was charged with driving while revoked, display of invalid insurance and contempt of court.

Tyesha Nicole Grandberry, 37, was charged on an alias warrant.

Brandon Arquavioua Bradham, 29, was charged on a bench warrant.

Nov. 20

Betty Griffin, 60, was charged with driving under the influence.

Dennise Billy Toney Jr., 53, was charged on a capias warrant.

Khiry Devonte Cummings, 29, contempt of court.

Christopher Demartell Maddox, 39, was charged with driving under influence, carrying a pistol unlawfully and and attempting to elude a police office.

Nov. 21

Sara Elizabeth Riendeau, 31, was charged with driving under the influence.

Larenzo Armon Whatley, 23, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.

Gary Wayne Ewing, 28, was charged with domestic violence.

Shanika Lashae McClain, 31, was charged with contempt of court.

Nov. 22

A minor was charged with third-degree assault.

Timothy Terrial Mahone, 35, was charged on two alias warrants.

Raymond Montiel Green, 21, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.

Franklin Dean Rudolph, 54, was charged on three alias warrants.

Nov. 23

Taneisha Nicole Miller, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Robert Lee Johnson, 53, was charged with driving under the influence.

Mark Tevette Clarke Sr., 53, was charged with driving under the influence.

Nov. 24

Eugene Dequaris Ramon Smiley, 29, 3 was charged on three alias warrants.

Dwight Merrit, 62, was charged on three counts of failure to appear.

Edward Paul Wallenmaier, 43, was charged with failure to appear.

Nov. 25

Sakerian Lavare Morris, 23, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia.

A minor was charged with possession of marijuana and first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diamond M. Morris, 22, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevon Jacques Griffin, 36, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Kendrick Nariq Evans, 23, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations and was also charged on two alias warrants.

Nov. 26

Christopher Deantonio McCray, Age 33, was arrested on a domestic charge.

Nov. 27

Xavier Jarrod Burks, 22, was charged on three alias warrants.

Jacquez Cartey Williams, 35, was charged with fourth degree theft of property.

Nov. 28

Joseph Heath Henderson, 48, was charged with possession of amphetamine.

Daryl Jerrel Davis, 31, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle, four counts of attempted murder and contempt of court.

Incidents

Nov. 16

Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Brundidge Street.

A domestic dispute and trespass warning were reported on Cobb Court.

Third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, and alias writ of arrest were reported on Enzor Drive.

Damage to property was reported on South Franklin Drive.

A trespass warning was issued on Troy Plaza Loop.

A domestic dispute was reported on First Avenue.

Permitting dogs to run at large was reported on Robin Drive.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Vine Street.

Damage to property was reported on Bruce Street.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Gibbs Street.

Possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence was reported on County Road 3302.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Willow Street.

Nov. 17

An abandoned vehicle was reported on South Brundidge Street.

An alias warrant was served on South Three Notch Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Willow Street.

Cruelty to dog/cat was reported on County Road 5516.

A domestic dispute was reported Dispute on Aster Avenue.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Nov. 18

A domestic dispute was reported on Crowe Street.

Lost property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Dozier Drive.

Disorderly conduct was reported on Gibbs Street.

Passing forged instrument was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 2208.

Nov. 19

A domestic dispute was reported on Dean Street

Driving while revoked, display of invalid insurance, and contempt of court was reported on Botts Avenue.

Damage to property was reported on North Three Notch Street.

An alias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 231.

Lost property was reported on South Oak Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on South Three Notch Street.

Theft was reported on Daisy Court.

Theft was reported on county road 5504.

Harassment was reported on Tate Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A bench warrant was served on IU.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Demp Walker Street.

Nov. 20

A trespass warning was issued on County Road 7718

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Jasmine Course.

Theft and third-degree assault was reported on Park Street.

A capias warrant was served on Railroad Avenue

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on University Avenue.

Contempt of court was reported on Hanchey Street.

Thid-degree criminal mischief was reported on South Franklin Drive.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving under the influence, carrying a pistol unlawfully and attempting to elude a police officer on U.S. Highway 231.

First-degree heft of property was reported County Road 2225.

Nov. 21

Driving under the influence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license suspended and vehicle search was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Four counts of failure to appear on were reported on West Church Street.

A domestic incident was reported on Hunter Mountain Parkway.

Third0degree domestic violence was reported on County Road 5525.

Harassing communications were reported on Standard Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on County Road 7708.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Contempt of court was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Tate Street.

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported on Alabama Highway 87.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on East Madison Street.

Nov. 22

A fire Investigation was conducted on County Road 7752.

Suspicious circumstances on were reported County Road 2290.

A domestic dispute was reported on Falcon Drive.

A trespass warning was issued on Mallard Drive.

Damage to property was reported on Emerald Drive.

Two alias warrants were served on Elm Street.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Rose Circle.

Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Three alias warrants were served.

A domestic dispute was reported on Pierson Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Shipman Circle.

Theft was reported on West Orange Street.

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported on South Franklin Drive.

A trespass warning was issued on Trojan Way.

Third-degree assault was reported on Henderson Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Swindle Road.

Nov. 23

Damage to property on County Road 5509.

Shoplifting was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A juvenile problem was reported on Park Street.

An animal complaint was reported on County Road 5516.

Property damage was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A private property collision was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving under the influence was reported on South Brundidge Street.

A trespass warning was issued and harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported Daisy Court.

Nov. 24

A juvenile problem was reported on County Road 3305.

Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 2290.

public lewdness and fourth-degree theft of property was reported on East Court Square.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Park Street.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on Creek Stand Road.

Damage to property was reported on Pope Drive.

Harassment was reported on East Academy Street.

Three alias warrants were served on Troy Plaza Loop.

Three failure to appear warrants were served on Elm Street.

A child custody dispute was reported on Camellia Street.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Failure to appear was reported on Trojan Way.

Nov. 25

Second-degree possession of marijuana and first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A custody dispute and domestic dispute were reported on Hubbard Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Failure to appear was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic violence protection order was enforced on Taylor Place.

Second-degree possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations and two alias warrants served were reported.

A domestic dispute was reported on Rose Circle.

A domestic dispute was reported on Cactus Lane.

Damage to property was reported on Gibbs Street.

Nov. 26

A juvenile problem was reported on Elba Highway.

First-degree theft of property was reported on County Road 1121.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on St. Paul Street.

A death investigation was reported on County Road 2228.

A vehicle was searched on Pierson Street.

Leaving scene of an accident, possession of marijuana, carrying concealed weapon without permit were reported.

A domestic incident was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on Lotus Lane.

A child custody dispute was reported on County Road 1126.

Nov. 27

Property damage was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license revoked was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported on County Road 7708.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Academy Street.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 5518.

Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle, damage to property, and attempt to commit murder was reported on Aster Avenue.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Nov. 28

An animal complaint was reported on County Road 5508.

Contempt of court was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Elba Highway.

Property damage was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Simple assault and harassment were reported on Glenwood Avenue.

Damage to property was reported on Three Notch Street.

DISCLAIMER: All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.