Bulldogs sweep rival Goshen

The Pike County Bulldogs took on area rival Goshen on Thursday night in Goshen. The Bulldogs picked up a sweep over the Eagles when the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 39-8 and the boys followed suit with a 45-15 win.

The Lady Bulldogs remain undefeated in area play.

Four different Lady Bulldogs led the team in scoring with eight points, Kyah Rouse, Auriel Moultry, Angel Terry and Urriya Berry.

Mahki Leverette led the Bulldog boys with 17 points against Goshen. Zequan boyd followed up with 13 points and Jakelmon Glascow finished with nine points. Areyon Berry had four points.

Jayden Williams scored all 15 of Pike County’s points in the loss.