Craddock ready for another shot as OC

New Troy offensive coordinator Joe Craddock is ready to hit the ground running.

After being named new offensive coordinator late last month, Craddock was introduced to the media for the first time late last week.

Craddock comes to Troy after a stint at UAB where he spent time coaching the tight ends. In addition to being Troy’s offensive coordinator, Craddock will also be the quarterback coach for the Trojans.

“I’m extremely excited to be at Troy University,” Craddock said. “Being from the state of Alabama, I know a lot about this university and it’s tradition and past. I’m excited to be offensive coordinator, leading the offense on Saturdays at the Vet.”

This will be Craddock’s third stint as offensive coordinator. He was OC at both SMU (2015-2017) and Arkansas (2018-2019). Craddock replaces former offensive coordinator Luke Meadows.

“I have taken over some programs that had a lot of rebuilding to do,” Craddock said. “This is not a program we are going to have to rebuild. This is a program that is missing a couple pieces.

“I have always wanted to stay in Alabama as much as I possibly could. This opportunity, when coach Sumrall got the job, is something I really wanted, something I went after and something I was really interested in.”

Craddock said last week that there will be competition at every position this offseason, including at quarterback.

“Every position is going to be wide open,” Craddock said. “This is a whole new staff. We have to create competition across the board at every position. That is one thing that makes people better; somebody behind them pushing. I think, not only at the quarterback position, but all of them, there is going to be competition from the word go.”

Craddock was the youngest offensive coordinator in the country during his stint at SMU.

“I have learned so much over my years,” Craddock said. “Very invaluable things I will take with me from UAB. (Going) back and being a position coach for the first time and take a step back and learn to deal with people better, (I) learned to have better relationships with your players. I told coach Sumrall you’re getting the best Joe Craddock of my career this year.”

Coach Craddock didn’t want to reveal too much when it came to his offensive philosophy but he does plan on his offense being physical and explosive.

“We are going to be a spread, power team,” Craddock said. “We are going to run the football and we are going to be physical, we are going to be violent within the rules and we are going to knock people off the ball. We are going to be explosive on offense and get our playmakers the ball.