William Ronnie Head, age 78, a resident of Troy, AL died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 4:00 pm in Green Hills Memorial Park with Tony May officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

Mr. Head is survived by his wife of 56 years Emily Newman Head; children, Mandy Head Young (Richie), Mark Head (Kim); grandchildren, Justin R. Young (Alyssa), Will M. Young, Kristine Head, Eli Head; siblings, Richard Head (Diane), Judy H. Baxter, Randy Head, Jan Head, Curtis Carter (Delma), Hope Duke; stepmother, Grace Head, brother-in-law, David Newman (Janice); special cousins, Ben and Pauline Sanders and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family.

He was preceded in death by 2 children, William Michael Head and an infant son; mother and father, Elma Phillips and Gerotha Head.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Richie Young, Justin Young, Will Young, Ben Sanders, Curtis Carter, and Donnie Kimbrough.

He worked in Pike County for over 40 years in the automotive field. His favorite hobbies were restoring 1957 Chevrolets and watching Alabama football. He had a mischievous wit that was well known to his family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his honor can be made to the Pike County Humane Society with checks payable to HSPC or Humane Society of Pike County P.O. Box 296 Troy, AL 36081.

To sign the online guest register please visit our website at dillardfh.com.