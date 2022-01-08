Linda Faye Jordan, age 58, a resident of Troy, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 in St. Ann, MO. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with Mickey Deveridge officiating. Interment will follow in Good Hope Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 4 pm until 6 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

She is survived by her sons: Ray Jordan, Christopher Jordan, Joe Jordan; step daughter: Donna Jordan; sister: Kay Danner; grandchildren: Aiden Jordan, Emily Jordan, Dakota Thomas, Kali Jordan, Journey Jordan, Damien Jordan, Jovan Jordan; daughters-in-law: Candace Jordan, Hailey Jordan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

