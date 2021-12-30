Area Schools Make Changes Heading into the New Year

Due to the recent spike in COVID cases, Pike Liberal Arts School announced that the second semester will start January 10th, 2022, instead of the originally scheduled January 3rd.

Students in the Troy City School system will return to school on January 5th, 2022, as scheduled, but they will be required to wear masks until January 31, 2022.

The increased cases of COVID are requiring schools to adapt to keep all of our educators and students safe.