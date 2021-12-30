Area Schools Make Changes Heading into the New Year

Published 3:33 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021

By Mike Hensley

Due to the recent spike in COVID cases, Pike Liberal Arts School announced that the second semester will start January 10th, 2022, instead of the originally scheduled January 3rd.

Students in the Troy City School system will return to school on January 5th, 2022, as scheduled, but they will be required to wear masks until January 31, 2022.

The increased cases of COVID are requiring schools to adapt to keep all of our educators and students safe.

More Uncategorized

Clock dedicated in memory of Johnnie Mae Warren

Takeaways from the SEC Championship game

Big first half lifts Trojans to win over Barbour County

Jywon Boyd, Week 5 TB&T Athlete of the Week

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events