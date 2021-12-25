‘Work in progress’: Bulldogs eye strong finish

There has been an adjustment period, but new Pike County head coach Melissa White has the Bulldogs playing well heading into 2022.

White was named head coach of the Bulldogs in the offseason and after a late start to the season she has her team off to a 2-3 start.

“We are a work in progress,” White said. “I still have kids trying to feel me out, trying to get used to my coaching style and expectations. Trying to get 12 to 15 year-old girls to come together as a team is very challenging.”

A part from winning as many games as possible, White’s goal with the Bulldogs is to create a team-first atmosphere.

“As a coach you want to win all our games,” White said. “The biggest thing for me is developing a team environment, team chemistry, and I’m trying to get the girls to buy in. Our slogan is ‘All In’. I want our girls to be able to make sacrifices and to be disciplined.”

The Lady Bulldogs are just five games into their young season. They are consistently going against teams that have played at least twice that many.

“It works against me because we are playing teams that have found their rhythm and their chemistry,” White said. “They are like 10 games in…we are still trying to find our way. We are still trying to find the right ladies to put out there together.

“It’s a work in progress and we are still trying to find our way. We’ll get there, but we are just a little behind some of the other teams.”

With area play looming, White has high expectations for her players.

“We have all the pieces that we need to be successful,” White said. “Finding the right pieces to go in the right spot at the right time is the most challenging thing. I think we will be successful going down the stretch going into area play. By the time we get there we will be able to see what we look like.”

On the court, the biggest strength of the team, according to White, is their ability to get the ball inside on offense.

“Our inside presence has been really good for us,” White said. “Our post player Miss (Taniyah) Green has done a tremendous job. Our point guard Kyah Rouse has been a great avenue for getting her the ball and seeing her open.”

The Bulldogs will open the 2022 portion of their schedule on Jan. 4 when they host the Opp Bobcats.