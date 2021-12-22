Lady Trojans take tournament championship

The Charles Henderson Trojans varsity girls basketball team played for a tournament championship on Wednesday evening in Eufaula.

The Lady Trojans took on host Eufaula in the championship on Wednesday. KK Hobdy scored 41 points and the Lady Trojans claimed their championship with a 72-68 win over the Lady Tigers.

Hobdy scored 16 of her points in the fourth quarter. The Trojans entered the final eight minutes trailing by 10. Hobdy and the Trojans outscored the Tigers 23-12 in the fourth to secure the four-point win.

Madison Ousley and Raven Willliams added nine points for the Trojans, Mileah Ward had five points and Takieya Brockton and Harmony Hubbard each had two points.

The Trojans were outscored in the both the first and the second quarters before going into halftime trailing 37-34.

The Trojans will take the rest of 2021 off before they return to action on Jan. 6 when they travel to take on Luverne.