Ronnie Lee Carr, a loyal friend, father and husband, passed on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the age of 62. A gentle giant who never met a stranger, he was loved and treasured by all who knew him.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan Johnson Carr; daughter, Samantha Downing; son in law, Scoey Downing; grandson, Leo Downing; father, Ellis Carr and brother, Ellis Carr Jr.

He was predeceased by his mother, Sara Nell Hattaway Carr.

Ronnie was born in Troy, AL on April 28, 1959 to Ellis and Sara Carr. He worked at the Department of Transportation for 37 years before retiring in July of 2021. He loved his job and considered his co-workers to be family. Ronnie married the love of his life on March 13, 1982. With marriage he gained another loving family who welcomed him with open arms.

Together they welcomed their daughter, Samantha, whom he adored with all of his heart, in October of 1988. He was thrilled to gain a son in law, Scoey who he considered his own, in June of 2011. His latest love was grandson Leo, who cherished his Pop dearly. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

Funeral services for Mr. Carr will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11am in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with Matt Leverette, Jeff Kervin and Rev. Lewis Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

