Dacre Lewis Davis of Troy, passed away on December 18, 2021 at the age of 53. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 2:00pm at Green Hills Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery. Known to most of the locals as “Dake”, he loved his family and friends and was always willing to help others. Dake was a 1987 graduate of Charles Henderson High School, and afterwards went into the trucking business so he could travel the country. For the last 20 years, he was employed with Max Hughes Trucking Company. You could always find him on the fields at Troy University because he never wanted to miss a home game!! Dake was a loving, supportive father and will be missed by those who knew him best.

Loving survivors include his children, Joe Davis (Rachel), Logan Davis, Hillarie Legg (Zach), Sarah Madison Davis; his grandchildren, Sam Legg and Chesleigh Legg; his parents, Herbert & Rebecca Davis; and niece, Marah-Katelin Davis. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tricia Davis Paramore.

Friends and family may sign the guest book online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davis family.

Lacey Anne Mitchell

Lacey Anne Mitchell of Troy, AL. passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Troy Regional Medical Center. She was 57. Memorial services for Mrs. Mitchell will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel. She was born July 8, 1964 in Great Lakes, IL. to the late Charles Mitchell and Faye Gilmore Mitchell. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Marty Mauldin and her step father, Morris Mauldin. She is survived by her children, Heath Shiver (Krystal), Troy and Brittany Montalvo (Cassie), Killeen, TX; grandchildren, Hunter Arnett, Khloe Shiver and Asher Shiver; siblings, Ed Mitchell, Keith Mitchell and Mark Mauldin (Danielle); and several nieces and nephews. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com