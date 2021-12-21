Charles Henderson picks up wins in tourney

The Charles Henderson Trojans continued play in a tournament in Eufaula on Tuesday evening.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans won their second consecutive game when they defeated Enterprise 58-54. The varsity boys followed suit with a 94-65 win over Smith Station.

The Lady Trojans outscored the Wildcats in two of the four quarters. KK Hobdy scored five first quarter points, but the Trojans went into the second trailing 14-12.

Hobdy added seven more points in the second quarter and the Trojans outscored the Wildcats 9-6, sending the game to halftime with the Trojans leading 21-20.

The Trojans had their most productive quarter of the night in the third. Takieya Brockton scored seven points in the quarter, add that to Raven Williams and hobdy’s six points and the Trojans went into the fourth leading by six at 44-38.

The Trojans were outscored 15-14 in the fourth quarter, but held on to their four-point win.

Hobdy finished the contest with 20 points to lead the Trojan scoring attack. Brockton also finished in double figures with 10 points, Madison Ousley had nine points and Madison Allen and Williams each had six points.

10 different Trojans scored in their matchup with Smiths Station. Akieves Shorts led the way with 23 points. He was one of five players to finish in double figures. Tay Knox was right behind him with 19 points, Cody Youngblood had 14 points and Jywon Boyd and Jayden Spearman each had 10 points.

Tyler Carlton had eight points, Cari Burney had six and M.J. Horn, Bray Jones and Corey Robinson each had two points for the Trojans.