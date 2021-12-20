Trojans begin Eufaula tournament with a win

The Charles Henderson boys and girls basketball teams were in action in a tournament in Eufaula on Monday afternoon.

The Lady Trojans took on and defeated Carroll 69-52 and the boys beat Cottonwood 77-47.

The Lady Trojans took a single digit lead into the fourth quarter on Monday. They outscored the Eagles 27-14 in the final quarter and cruised to a 17-point win.

KK Hobdy finished with 28 points for the Trojans. 11 of those points came in the fourth quarter. Takieya Brockton and Iyana McLendon finished in double figures with 12 points, as did Raven Williams with 10.

Madison Ousley had five points and Mileah Ward and Morgan Allen each had two.

11 different Trojans scored in Charles Henderson’s win over Cottonwood. Two of the 11 Trojans finished in double figures led by Jayden Spearman, who finished with 16 points. Tay Knox added 13 points, M.J. Horn finished with nine points and Jywon Boyd, Cody Youngblood, Akeives Shorts and Kam Berry each had seven points. Tyler Carlton had four points, Cori Burney added three points and Noah Prestwood and Corey Robinson each had two points.

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans will be back in action on Tuesday beginning at 3 and the boys will take on Smith Station beginning at 4:30 p.m.