Bulldogs sweep Barbour County

The Pike County varsity basketball teams swept the Barbour County Jaguars on Thursday evening in Brundidge.

The Lady Bulldogs knocked off the Jaguars 41-36 before the varsity boys closed out the evening with a 76-47 win.

Eight different players scored for the Lady Bulldogs in their win. Taniyah Green led the way for the Bulldogs with 15 points. Kyah Rouse added nine points. Auriel Moultry added five points and Madison Johnson had four.

The win for the Lady Bulldogs improves their record on the season to 1-2.

The varsity boys pulled to within one game of .500 with a comfortable 76-47 win over the Jaguars.

The win improves the Bulldogs to 4-5 on the season.

Nine different Bulldog players scored in the win, four of which finished in double figures. Makhi Leverett led the way with 20 points, Zequan Boyd added 12 points and Chimarion Brown and Jakelmon Glasco each had 11. Zac’ory Arnold finished with nine points.

The Lady Bulldogs will compete in the Girls Prep Holiday Explosion beginning on Tuesday evening against Wicksburg. The Bulldog boys will travel and play in a tournament of their own beginning on Dec. 27.