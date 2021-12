The Pike County Lady Bulldogs hosted Barbour County on Thursday night in Brundidge.

The varsity girls defeated the Jaguars 41-36.

Eight different players scored for the Lady Bulldogs in their win. Taniyah Green led the way for the Bulldogs with 15 points. Kyah Rouse added nine points, just missing out on double figures. Auriel Moultry added five points and Madison Johnson had four.