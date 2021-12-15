Trojans add five during first day of early signing period

The opening day of early signing period has come and gone with the Trojans adding five new players into the fold.

Head coach Jon Sumrall and the Trojans added a quarterback, two offensive lineman and two linebackers.

“We’re excited to welcome these five young men to our program,” Sumrall said. “They were all committed to Troy before I got the job, and it was a real pleasure getting to know them and their families over the past two weeks. We added some guys who will be strong players for us for years to come and are also outstanding individuals. We’re certainly nowhere near finished building the roster for the 2022 season, but we are off to a good start with today’s additions.”

Four of the five signees are from the state of Alabama, including one player from Brantley.

Quarterback Tucker Kilcrease comes to Troy by way of Brantley High School. The former Bulldog quarterback helped lead Brantley to a 12-1 record this season and advanced to the 1A semifinals. He played in just six games as senior and completed 44-of-76 passes for 838 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception. Kilcrease finished his career with 7,818 passing yards, 104 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He rushed for 1,550 yards with 18 touchdowns.

Johnson graded out at 81 percent with 38 pancake blocks as a junior. He helped lead Marbury High School to the Alabama 5A playoffs three times in his career.

Fellow offensive lineman Kyler Gibson comes to Troy after playing at Munford High School. He was named o the All-Talladega County 4A-5A team after both his junior and senior season.

Linebacker Luke Hodge played high school football at Oneonta High School where he was named the 4A Region 6 Player of the year. He finished his senior season with 207 tackles for loss and three sacks. He helped the Redskins advance o the Class 4A title game. He was named to the ASWA All-State Second Team as a junior and was named the Alabama 4A Region 6 Defensive Player of the Year. He was selected to play in the Alabama North/South All-Star Game.

Blake Matthews was the lone recruit from outside the state of Alabama. The linebacker graduated from Breman High School in Breman, Georgia.

Matthews, a three-star recruit by ESPN, recorded 138 tackles; three pass break ups, two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery this past season. Offensively, Matthews finished with 1,450 all-purpose yards and had a pair of passing touchdowns. He finished the year with 625 rushing yards and had 652 receiving yards. 247 Sports rated Matthews a top-150 player and a three-star prospect.