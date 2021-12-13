Patriots win tourney, defeat CCA

The Pike Liberal Arts varsity Patriots finished off their championship in the Abbeville Tournament before carrying over their momentum on Monday in an 83-47 win over Crenshaw Christian.

The win on Monday night improves the Patriots record on the season to 9-0.

Three different Patriots scored in double figures. Drew Nelson led the way with 13 points, one rebound and two assists. Ian Foster and Tre Holmes had 12 points. Holmes finished with four rebounds. Daryl Lee and Markelis Hobdy had six points, Markelis Hobdy had five points, Payne Jefcoat, Kase Chirico and Bubba Dean each had five points. Dean also had five rebounds.

The Patriots won their championship by way of knocking off Chambers Academy 71-41 and the Wiregrass Kings 78-57.

Drew Nelson led the way for the Patriots against the Wiregrass kings by scoring 27 points to go along with three rebounds and four assists. Mario Davenport finished with a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Ian Foster had 14 points.

Daryl Lee, Foster and Nelson were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Patriots will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to take on Ezekiel.