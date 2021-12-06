JCA Christmas fun and fundraiser

Danny Graham of Troy was the luckiest man in Troy Thursday night.

His name was the first drawn in the drawing for a one-ounce gold coin in the Johnson Center for the Arts’ fundraiser at its “Christmas at the Center” annual event.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said the drawing created great excitement as ticket holders waited anxiously for the name to be drawn. However, congratulations were in order for Graham and appreciation to all ticket holders for their support of the JCA and the arts in Troy and Pike County.

Campbell said Christmas at the Center was a great success all around, from the shopping opportunities that featured a variety of great Christmas gift items until the last band note was played.

“The shopping was fun and everyone really enjoyed the fellowship that comes with being together,” Campbell said. “It seemed that everyone was ready to get out and have some fun and I think everyone at Christmas at the Center had a great time.”

Around 7 p.m. the Blues Factory band from Tallahassee had almost everyone “Dancin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ and the fun really began.

“The band was excellent, the food was awesome and we could not have hoped for a better turnout or to have had a better time together,” Campbell said. “We were excited to have so many young people. It was just a great night all around and we appreciate the support of the JCA and the arts here in Troy. Support like that helps us to continue brining outstanding art and artists to the Johnson Center and also to continue keeping the doors of the JCA open and free to the public.”

Campbell said the JCA’s catalogue continues to have great gift items available for holiday shopping. To shop the catalogue, go to www.jcatroy.org.

“The catalogue offers opportunities to shop at home and also to support the arts here in Troy and Pike County,” Campbell said. “We also have eight tickets available for the JCA sponsored trip to ‘Beyond Van Gogh: The immersive Experience’ in Birmingham on Thursday. It will be an exciting and memorable experience.”

The chartered bus will leave around 8:30 a.m. and return around 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include the bus and the “Experience.” For reservations or more information, call the JCA at 670-2287.