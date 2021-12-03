Mrs. Betty Jones Carlisle, age 84, a native of Pike County passed away Monday, November, 29, 2021, at Prattville Baptist Hospital in Prattville, AL. Graveside service for Mrs. Betty Jones Carlisle will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, 1:00 p.m. in Springhill Cemetery. Betty, more commonly known as Bet by her siblings, was born to the late Berry Sanders Jones and Dollie Edwards Jones. She was raised with her seven siblings near the Springhill Community. She was a 1955 graduate of Goshen High School. Betty enjoyed gardening, country music, and Pepsi cola. She had a passion for her career. She worked as Complex Manager of Valley Creek Homes, a division of the Housing Authority in Selma, AL, for the past twenty plus years until she entered retirement in her seventies. She took a great amount of pride in her job, made many friends, and went beyond her basic responsibilities caring for the residents. She developed a friendship with her supervisor, Martha Wright, that endured to the very end. Many past memories escaped her thoughts over the years, but she never did forget her dear friends phone numbers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby Jones and Billy Jones, sister, Helen Knight and little sister Linda Joyce Jones. Betty is survived by a son, David Messick; a daughter, Donna Yarchak; five grandchildren: Ashley Revis, Adam Bedingfield, Brandon Messick, William Messick, and Phillip Messick; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Byron Jones, Ronnie Jones and Janice Brock; and special nieces and nephews. The grandsons will be serving as pallbearers.The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com