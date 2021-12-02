Troy lands 12 on All-Sun Belt Football team

The Troy Trojans are well represented on the 2021 All-Sun Belt Conference Football Team.

The league announced that a total of 12 Trojans made an all-conference team, highlighted by Carlton Martial and Javon Solomon.

The two defensive players were named to the All-Sun Belt First Team. Offensive linemen Austin Stidham and Dylan Bradshaw and defensive lineman Will Choloh were named to the second team, wide receiver Tez Johnson, bandit Richard Jibunor and safety TJ Harris earned third team honors. Long snapper Cameron Kaye, linebacker KJ Robertson, cornerback Reddy Steward and running back Kimani Vidal were honorable mention selections.

Martial became just the third player in program history to be named first team all conference three consecutive seasons. The linebacker ranks sixth nationally with 127 tackles and 10.5 tackles per game. He was 17 tackles shy of breaking the Sun Belt Conference record.

His partner on the defensive side of the ball, Solomon, finished his season as one of the top pass rushers in the country. He led the conference in tackles for loss (17) and finished second in sacks (11). His tackles for loss ranks him eighth nationally and his 17 sacks is ninth most in the nation.

Stidham earned his third postseason honor of his career. He finished with a pass blocking grade of 78.3 per Pro Football Focus. He was not called for a penalty all season.

Like Stidham, Bradshaw earns his third all-conference award. He finished as the leagues second best center according to Pro Football Focus in pass blocking and fourth overall.

Choloh also makes an all-conference team for the third time. Choloh finished the season with 40 tackles and seven tackles for loss. He finished as the conference’s top run stopper according to Pro Football Focus. He became the third Troy football player to finish with at least 2.5 sacks, eight tackles and four tackles for loss in a single game.

Johnson finished second in the league with 67 catches and led all Sun Belt receivers (min. 70 targets) with a 72.0 reception percentage as he caught 67-of-93 targets.

Sophomore Richard Jibunor is the only player in the country with at least eight sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

TJ Harris was Troy’s leading tackler from the secondary with 58 on the year to go along with 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Cameron Kaye became just the third long snapper in league history to earn All-Sun Belt Honors. Vidal and Robertson earn all-conference honors for the second consecutive season, and Stewart wins his first award after he led the country, holding opponents to a 25.9 completion percentage.